The Cleveland National Weather Service Says This Summer May Be One Of The Hottest Summer Ever!

The Cleveland National Weather Service has reported that "Northern Ohio and NW Pennsylvania may have a Top 10 warmest Summer on record from June 1st through August 31st which is meteorological summer. Akron currently sitting Top 4 warmest summer, Cleveland Top 8, Erie Top 4, and Toledo Top 9 warmest."

Yikes!

#Hot and humid conditions expected today as temperatures continue to climb. Heat index values will reach the upper 90s across much of northwest Ohio. #ohwx #clewx #pawx pic.twitter.com/k07LFf4WRa — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) August 27, 2018

