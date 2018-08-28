The Cleveland National Weather Service Says This Summer May Be One Of The Hottest Summer Ever!

August 28, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
The Cleveland National Weather Service has reported that "Northern Ohio and NW Pennsylvania may have a Top 10 warmest Summer on record from June 1st through August 31st which is meteorological summer. Akron currently sitting Top 4 warmest summer, Cleveland Top 8, Erie Top 4, and Toledo Top 9 warmest."

Be safe, check out our Star Tips on Staying Cool!

