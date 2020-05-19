Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Announces "Cruise The Zoo," A Drive-Thru Fundraiser

Cruise the Zoo will let guests drive through the zoo and stay in their cars while getting to see the giraffes, elephants, bears and more!

Due to COVID-19, the Zoo has been closd to the public since March 16th. But that hasn't stopped the zoo from continuing their vital work to take care of the animal life.

The drive-thru route will take you through classics such as the African Elephant Crossing and through newer exhibits like the Asian Highlands and the Rosebrough Tiger Passage.

An audio guide will be available as well!

Cruise The Zoo will happen from 10am-4pm from Wednesday May 20th to Sunday May 31st. Entry is $20 per car for Zoo members, $40 for non-members.