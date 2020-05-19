Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Announces "Cruise The Zoo," A Drive-Thru Fundraiser

This looks like an awesome time

May 19, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Coronavirus Cleveland
Headlines
Jen & Tim Show
Local
News
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

Cruise the Zoo will let guests drive through the zoo and stay in their cars while getting to see the giraffes, elephants, bears and more! 

Due to COVID-19, the Zoo has been closd to the public since March 16th. But that hasn't stopped the zoo from continuing their vital work to take care of the animal life. 

The drive-thru route will take you through classics such as the African Elephant Crossing and through newer exhibits like the Asian Highlands and the Rosebrough Tiger Passage.

An audio guide will be available as well! 

Cruise The Zoo will happen from 10am-4pm from Wednesday May 20th to Sunday May 31st. Entry is $20 per car for Zoo members, $40 for non-members. 

Tags: 
cleveland Metroparks Zoo
cleveland
Coronavirus

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Amy Edwards From UH Rainbow Joins The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - May 7th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - May 7th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - April 30th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Matchmaker Ashley From It's Just Lunch Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
UH Rainbow Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Edwards Answers Questions About COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes