Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Is Open! Here's What You Need To Know

June 17, 2020
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo reopens today! Here's some things to note:

  • You have to reserve your spot! More details here. 
  • Most of the zoo operates in a one-way flow.
  • Multiple handwashing stations are available.
  • Zoo staff will be sanitizing all high touch areas.
  • All zoo employees will wear protective face coverings.
  • Guests are enocurgaes to follow guidleines and wear facial coverings. 
  • Restrooms, drinking fountains and first-aid stations are open.
  • Wheelchair and stroller rentals will continue 
  • Concession stands are open, gift shops are open

Here are things that will stay closed:

  • RainForest Cafe 
  • Playground areas
  • The Contact Yard and Camel Ride
  • Tram service

Zoo memberships will be reactived starting on June 17th, all memberships have been extended.

