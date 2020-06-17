Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Is Open! Here's What You Need To Know
Check out what's changed and what's closed below
June 17, 2020
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo reopens today! Here's some things to note:
- You have to reserve your spot! More details here.
- Most of the zoo operates in a one-way flow.
- Multiple handwashing stations are available.
- Zoo staff will be sanitizing all high touch areas.
- All zoo employees will wear protective face coverings.
- Guests are enocurgaes to follow guidleines and wear facial coverings.
- Restrooms, drinking fountains and first-aid stations are open.
- Wheelchair and stroller rentals will continue
- Concession stands are open, gift shops are open
Here are things that will stay closed:
- RainForest Cafe
- Playground areas
- The Contact Yard and Camel Ride
- Tram service
Zoo memberships will be reactived starting on June 17th, all memberships have been extended.