Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Hosting Trick-or-Treat Fest

The annual Boo at the Zoo won’t happen this year at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo - instead, they’ll host a Trick-or-Treat Fest. It’s happening weekends at the zoo from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., October 9 through October 31. The event will include performances, candy stations, meet-and-greets with costume characters, and unlimited rides of the carousel, plus entry to the Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit. Tickets are $16 for non-members and $8 for members. Children under 2 are free. Masks are required and attendance is limited.

