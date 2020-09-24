Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Hosting Trick-or-Treat Fest

Sounds fun!!

The annual Boo at the Zoo won’t happen this year at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo - instead, they’ll host a Trick-or-Treat Fest.  It’s happening weekends at the zoo from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., October 9 through October 31. The event will include performances, candy stations, meet-and-greets with costume characters, and unlimited rides of the carousel, plus entry to the Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit. Tickets are $16 for non-members and $8 for members. Children under 2 are free. Masks are required and attendance is limited.

Check out the details here! 

