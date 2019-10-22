PODCAST: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Announces Wild Winter Lights!

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Announces Wild Winter Lights

Experience a winter wonderland of more than one million lights this holiday season at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is transforming into a winter wonderland this holiday season with Wild Winter Lights presented by NOPEC. Experience the vibrant colors of more than one million lights and unique twists on holiday traditions at this all-new evening event at the Zoo.

Wild Winter Lights will feature more than a dozen diverse and interactive zones including, Snow Safari, Glacier Glade and Santa’s North Pole Lodge. Each area features unique twists on holiday festivities – from a 16-foot-tall teddy bear and giant sugar cookies to the awe of the A-Roar-A Borealis, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s version of the Northern Lights. Visitors will get a chance to participate in interactive games like snowball toss, enjoy a dynamic light show on Waterfowl Lake, take photographs with Santa and more.

“We continue to ask guests for feedback to enhance our events and create new and compelling experiences,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer. “Whether you’re looking for a romantic stroll, a night out with friends or an adventure for the whole family, Wild Winter Lights promises to be unforgettable for all this holiday season.”

Additional highlights of the event include the S’more Safari campfire, unlimited showings of The Polar Express in the 4-D Theater, cookie decorating, live music from festive choirs, and an elves workshop and free carousel rides.

“We are thrilled to be a part of establishing this one-of-a-kind holiday event for the community that will become a holiday tradition for families across Northeast Ohio,” Chuck Keiper, Executive Director, NOPEC.

Wild Winter Lights runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends beginning Friday, November 22. The event will also be offered on Thursdays beginning December 5 and on select Monday dates during the holidays. Wild Winter Lights concludes Sunday, January 5. For full event schedule visit FutureForWildlife.org/lights.

Wild Winter Lights tickets are limited. Purchase in advance online to secure your spot and save. The discounted cost for Zoo members is $15.50 and $18.50 for non-members, or a 4-pack for $50. Advance ticket sales end at 2 p.m. the day of the event. Limited availability tickets can be purchased same-day at the box office for $20.50 each or a 4-pack for $60. Children under 2 are admitted for free. Visit FutureForWildlife.org/lights.

Leading up to the event, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will be sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the set up for the event on its newly launched Instagram handle @clemetzoo.

Cleveland Metroparks is partnering with Oak Island Creative to create this one-of-a-kind event for individuals of all ages to enjoy.

Oak Island Creative is an industry leader in bringing innovative entertainment experiences to life for over 20 years. Many of these include numerous, award-winning holiday events and attractions throughout America.