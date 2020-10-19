Cleveland Metroparks Will Host "Winter RiverFest", Toboggan Chutes Will Return This Year!

Cleveland Metroparks is bringing back the toboggan chutes this year - the first day will be on November 27th. It will be different this year as reservations will be required, you must wear a face-covering at all times and follow social distancing guidelines. (Gloves/mittens are also required and riders must be at least 42 inches tall. All-day tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under. One ride is $6.)

Cleveland Metroparks is turning Rivergate Park and Merwin’s Wharf into a Winter RiverFest starting on November 27th. There will be synthetic ice skating, festive light displays, a beer garden and firepits, a retail shop, and igloo village at Merwin’s Wharf. They’re recommending reservations for ice skating because they will have limited capacity. You’ll be able to dine in or reserve a private outdoor igloo at Merwin's Wharf.

All info and more is up at Cleveland Metroparks' website.