Cleveland Marathon Runner-Up Sarah Horbol Joins Jen & Tim

She's got an impressive resume

May 20, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Features
Jen & Tim Show
Local

Sarah Horbol joined The Jen and Tim Show the day after finishing 2nd in the Cleveland Marathon! Here's a list of her accomplishments. 

  • She won the Cleveland Marathon last year, came in 2nd this year 
  • Ran the twin cities marathon in October and qualified for the Olympic trials 
  • She’ll compete at The Olympic Trials in February of 2020 in Atlanta   
  • She also won 15k race in Pensacola beach in February
  • Ran the Cherry Blossom 10 Miler in DC in April and placed 30th overall female/19th American female out of over 10,000 women.  
  • 2nd overall female at Glass City half marathon in Toledo 3 weeks ago 
  • She started running in 3rd grade
    • Ran track in high school
    •  Ran her first marathon in 2014 (Cleveland)  
    • Started running marathons to see if she was capable of running the full distance! and qualified for Boston at her first attempt. The rest is history.​

5-20-19 Sarah Horbol joins The Jen and Tim Show

cleveland marathon
cleveland