Cleveland Marathon Runner-Up Sarah Horbol Joins Jen & Tim
She's got an impressive resume
May 20, 2019
Sarah Horbol joined The Jen and Tim Show the day after finishing 2nd in the Cleveland Marathon! Here's a list of her accomplishments.
- She won the Cleveland Marathon last year, came in 2nd this year
- Ran the twin cities marathon in October and qualified for the Olympic trials
- She’ll compete at The Olympic Trials in February of 2020 in Atlanta
- She also won 15k race in Pensacola beach in February
- Ran the Cherry Blossom 10 Miler in DC in April and placed 30th overall female/19th American female out of over 10,000 women.
- 2nd overall female at Glass City half marathon in Toledo 3 weeks ago
- She started running in 3rd grade
- Ran track in high school
- Ran her first marathon in 2014 (Cleveland)
- Started running marathons to see if she was capable of running the full distance! and qualified for Boston at her first attempt. The rest is history.