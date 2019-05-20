Cleveland Marathon Runner-Up Sarah Horbol Joins Jen & Tim

Sarah Horbol joined The Jen and Tim Show the day after finishing 2nd in the Cleveland Marathon! Here's a list of her accomplishments.

She won the Cleveland Marathon last year, came in 2nd this year

Ran the twin cities marathon in October and qualified for the Olympic trials

She’ll compete at The Olympic Trials in February of 2020 in Atlanta

She also won 15k race in Pensacola beach in February

Ran the Cherry Blossom 10 Miler in DC in April and placed 30th overall female/19th American female out of over 10,000 women.

2nd overall female at Glass City half marathon in Toledo 3 weeks ago

She started running in 3rd grade Ran track in high school Ran her first marathon in 2014 (Cleveland) Started running marathons to see if she was capable of running the full distance! and qualified for Boston at her first attempt. The rest is history.​

