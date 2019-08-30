LIST: Labor Day Weekend Happenings
What's shaking? What's baking?
August 30, 2019
- The Cleveland National Air Show
- The Cleveland National Air Show Watch Party at Bar 32
- Oktoberfest
- Family Picnic In the Square
- The World's Biggest Bounce House
- Night Market Cleveland
- Cleveland Orchestra Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- The Great Geauga Fair
Other Festivals:
- St. Rocco’s Festival, 3205 Fulton Road, Cleveland
- Thursday-Monday
- St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival, 8023 Memphis Ave., Cleveland
- Friday-Monday
- St. John Cantius Polish Festival, 906 College Ave., Cleveland
- Saturday/Sunday
- Hungarian Festival, 7863 York Road, Parma
- Sunday