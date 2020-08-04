Cleveland Indians Will Add Your Cardboard Cutout To The Stands For $100

All money is going to charity

August 4, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
You can be at the upcoming Indians games! And by 'you', a cardboard cutout of yourself! The Indians are currently accepting submissions for cardboard cutouts that will be used to fill the ballpark. Each cutout is $100 with proceeds from the purchase going to Cleveland Indians Charities. 

Visit indians.com/cutouts for more information. There will be limited cutouts available and will come on a first come first-served basis. The Cutouts will be in place by the August 21st game against Detroit and remain for the rest of the season. 

