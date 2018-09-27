The Cleveland Indians Playoff Schedule Is Here!

The Cleveland Indians will take on the Houston Astros in the first round of the playoffs!

Game 1 and 2 will be in Houston on 10/5 and 10/6

Game 3 and 4 will be in Cleveland on 10/8 and 10/9

Game 5 will be in Houston on 10/11 This is a best of three, Game 4 and 5 might not be needed/played



Here's more of the particulars!