The Cleveland Indians Playoff Schedule Is Here!
Here's all the details
September 27, 2018
The Cleveland Indians will take on the Houston Astros in the first round of the playoffs!
- Game 1 and 2 will be in Houston on 10/5 and 10/6
- Game 3 and 4 will be in Cleveland on 10/8 and 10/9
- Game 5 will be in Houston on 10/11
- This is a best of three, Game 4 and 5 might not be needed/played
Here's more of the particulars!
The 2018 Postseason will begin on Tues., 10/2 with the NL Wild Card presented by Hankook on ESPN, followed by the AL Wild Card Game presented by Hankook on Wed., 10/3 on TBS. The 114th World Series presented by YouTube TV begins on Tues.,10/23. pic.twitter.com/4V4MH5HScc— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 2, 2018