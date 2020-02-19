Cleveland Indians Debut Special Ticket Packages and Items

Indians are selling special ticket packages which have a promotional limited-edition item alongside your ticket. Special ticket package items only come with those who purchase the special ticket. Everything is first come, first-served. Details and tickets are available here on the Indians' website.

Here's the speical ticket

May 2: Baldwin Wallace University Cap

May 15-17: Runner’s Cap

May 16: Kent State University Cap

May 17: University of Findlay Cap

May 29: Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School Cap

May 30: Baldwin Wallace University Cap

May 30: University of Findlay Cap

May 30: St. Ignatius High School Cap

June 1: Pride Cap or Pride Flag

June 17: Ketchup Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale

June 19: The Ohio State University Cap

June 20: Ohio University Cap

June 21: The Sandlot Ham Porter Bobblehead

July 9: #TheLand Desktop Sign

July 28: Onion Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale

August 11: Scrub Top

August 16: Snoopy Bobblehead

August 26: Mustard Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale

September 10: Love Your Melon Beanie