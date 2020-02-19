Cleveland Indians Debut Special Ticket Packages and Items
Tell the Indians fans in your life!
Indians are selling special ticket packages which have a promotional limited-edition item alongside your ticket. Special ticket package items only come with those who purchase the special ticket. Everything is first come, first-served. Details and tickets are available here on the Indians' website.
Here's the speical ticket
May 2: Baldwin Wallace University Cap
May 15-17: Runner’s Cap
May 16: Kent State University Cap
May 17: University of Findlay Cap
May 29: Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School Cap
May 30: Baldwin Wallace University Cap
May 30: University of Findlay Cap
May 30: St. Ignatius High School Cap
June 1: Pride Cap or Pride Flag
June 17: Ketchup Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale
June 19: The Ohio State University Cap
June 20: Ohio University Cap
June 21: The Sandlot Ham Porter Bobblehead
July 9: #TheLand Desktop Sign
July 28: Onion Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale
August 11: Scrub Top
August 16: Snoopy Bobblehead
August 26: Mustard Mascot Bobblehead courtesy of Sugardale
September 10: Love Your Melon Beanie