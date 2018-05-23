Cleveland Indians Celebrating Their Seven-Game Homestand With Fee Free Weekend, Activities And MORE!
May 23, 2018
Cleveland Indians' Curits Danburg stopped by the studio this morning to give us the inside scoop on amazing things happening at Progressive Field.
From a fee free weekend to a special new mascot, Curtis has everything you need to know!
Welcome the @TribeHotDogs newest friend....All the way from @SugardaleFoods.... BACON!!!! -------- pic.twitter.com/Dq9SmFBE5b— Slider (@SliderTheMascot) May 23, 2018
For even more info, click HERE.