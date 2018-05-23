Cleveland Indians Celebrating Their Seven-Game Homestand With Fee Free Weekend, Activities And MORE!

May 23, 2018
Jen & Tim Show

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

Cleveland Indians' Curits Danburg stopped by the studio this morning to give us the inside scoop on amazing things happening at Progressive Field.

From a fee free weekend to a special new mascot, Curtis has everything you need to know!

For even more info, click HERE.

 

Tags: 
Cleveland Indians
progressive field
cleveland