Cleveland Indians Are Going To The Playoffs!

Shoutout to the Indians who won a tight game against Chicago! Things were brought to a 10th inning until Jose Ramirez hit a three-run homer that gave the Indians a 5-3 win against the White Sox. This is the fourth time the Indians have been in the postseason in the last five years.

The division series will begin on Monday, October 5th; the League Championship series on Sunday, October 11th and winner-takes all World Series on Tuesday, October 20th.