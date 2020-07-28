Cleveland Hosting The First Presidential Debate

The first presidential debate, scheduled for Sept. 29, will now be held in Cleveland. It will be co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic at the Health Education Campus.

The University of Notre Dame withdrew from hosting the debate because of complications caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the rest of the schedule:

Vice presidential debate:

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Second presidential debate:

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami, FL

Third presidential debate:

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Belmont University, Nashville, TN