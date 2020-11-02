Cleveland Heights Melt Bar and Grilled Permanently Closing

The Cleveland Heights location of Melt Bar and Grilled is closing.

“It’s nothing we didn’t know was coming,” Owner Matt Fish told Cleveland Scene. “With our lease being up at the end of 2020, we’ve been talking about this for at least a year and a half. And then when the pandemic hit and hasn’t gone away we just kind decided that now was the time, unfortunately. Especially, with the uncertainty of the pandemic and the way the restaurant world is going right now.”

Patio season did a number on the Cleveland Heights Melt, which is just one of two stores without outdoor seating.

Is this a fluke? Looks like according to Fish. “We’re doing well at all of the other stores, knock on wood.”