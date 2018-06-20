Cleveland Clinic Hiring 2,500 Employees

The Cleveland Clinic is looking to hire 2500 people for all positions – they’re going to have an employment workshop on Monday the 25th at the main campus. It's happening from 5 to 7:45pm at the main campus on Euclid Avenue. The workshop will cover what it's like to apply for a job at the Clinic and will go over policy and some exercises to test your skills.

Most importantly you don't have to be a nurse or a doctor. There are plently of openings ranging in skills and level.