Cleveland Clinic #2 On U.S. News & World Report's 2020-2021 Top Hospitals List

It's that time of year! The U.S. News & World Report's 2020-2021's Top Hospitals List came out and Cleveland Clinic is #2! Check out the full list here and the top 10 below:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

4. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York (tie)

4. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles (tie)

6. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

7. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

8. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

9. NYU Langone Hospitals, New York, N.Y.

10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago

The Cleveland Clinic tops for cardiology and heart surgery and scored high on many other specialties which you can see on the U.S. News and World Report's website here.