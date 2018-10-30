Cleveland City Council Approves $4 Transport Fees For Commercial Drop Offs & Pickups at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Changes will be imposed soon

October 30, 2018
Cleveland City Council approved a four dollar fee which will be imposed to shuttle and limousine operators who are dropping or picking up individuals at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Uber and Lyft drivers are already paying the fee while some off-site shuttles already pay a yearly fee. 

 

These fees are expected to raise about $1.8 million a year which will be used to “keep Hopkins competitive” according to Cleveland.com. The fee won’t go into place until 2019. 

