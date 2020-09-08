Cleveland Browns Will Host Fans For Upcoming Games

Governor Mike DeWine announced last week that the Browns will be able to host up to 6,000 fans, which no more than 1,5000 fans in each side of the stadium. It will go in place for the first two games as a 'trial.'

“This year will certainly be different,” DeWine explained, “but both the Browns and Bengals have worked exceedingly hard and have made extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of fans to their stadium safely. These very thorough plans and safety precautions warrant a two-game trial to try and accommodate fans, at reduced capacities with social distancing and masks.”

Those who get tickets will use designated entrances and wear masks.

Along with the Browns home opener, spectators will be allowed at the Sept. 27 game against the Washington Football Team.

“We greatly appreciate Governor DeWine and (Cleveland) Mayor (Frank) Jackson, along with the state and city health departments, for their support of our FirstEnergy Stadium Responsible Restart Plan,” a Browns spokesman wrote in a statement. “We are grateful for their collaboration and contributions throughout our process, as well as those of medical experts from the CDC, University Hospitals and Duke University, industry-leading venue consultants and the NFL, to craft a plan that will help create as safe as an environment as possible at the stadium for our players, coaches, gameday staff and fans.

“We are thrilled, particularly on behalf of our fans, that we received approval to welcome back a limited capacity of approximately 10 percent at FirstEnergy Stadium for our first two home games in September. We will continue to closely monitor the ever-evolving circumstances related to COVID-19 and remain in frequent dialogue with each of these groups so we can properly adapt as needed with the hopes of potentially allowing more fans to attend games at a later date, if circumstances allow.”

It seems we will have to wait until later regarding the third home game of the season, the Oct. 11th home against the Colts.