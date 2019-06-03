Browns Mini Camp Starts Today!

Mandatory mini-camp starts today for your Cleveland Browns!

Baker Mayfield and the gang will be reporting to camp today, June 3rd. The Browns are mostly a new team, with their revamped roster including star WR Odell Beckham Jr., who will be in Berea to get the camp underway.

First-year Head Coach Freddie Kitchens will be under a ton of pressure as this team on paper has huge expectations, too.

Lets get excited Browns fans, and here's to the start of something GREAT! HERE WE GO BROWNIES HERE WE GO!

Thats our QB!

Don't forget, Myles Garret is ready to Rock n Roll over opposing QBs all year long!