Cleveland Browns Berea Training Complex To Re-Open Today

June 1, 2020
Today is the first day of the re-opening of the Browns training facility in Berea, which has been closed since March 13th.

“Following the league’s instruction that team facilities could reopen on May 19, pending government approval and adherence to NFL regulations, we targeted June 1 as the start date for Phase 1 of our employee return to Berea and FirstEnergy Stadium,” said COO and Browns Executive VP David Jenkins in a press release.

“Since early March, we have worked closely with medical experts at University Hospitals to discuss COVID-19 and implement best practices and comprehensive hygiene protocols at both facilities that emphasize the health and well-being of our employees, their families and the entire community. During the past two weeks, we thoroughly reviewed all of the parameters and recommendations in place to ensure the responsible and safe reopening of our facilities. As planned, they will reopen to a limited number of employees beginning on Monday. We are proud of our entire staff’s collective efforts and productivity while working from home, and our return to the building marks an important step as we continue to diligently prepare for the 2020 season. In addition to adhering to all league and government guidelines, we will continue to evaluate COVID-19 developments with University Hospitals while creating safe environments for when additional Browns employees are permitted to return.”

