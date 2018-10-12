Cleveland Browns Are Selling "Rally Possums" Stuffed Dolls

It's kind of cute!

If you asked the question, "Why are the Browns doing okay?" for the football season you might get a couple answers.  Among them would be the Rally Possum.

Well to celebrate the Browns are selling stuffed possums! 

In case you missed it, a few possums have been discovered over the course of the season. The 'Rally Possum' has become a very popular symbol over the season.

 

