Cleveland Browns Are Selling "Rally Possums" Stuffed Dolls
It's kind of cute!
October 12, 2018
If you asked the question, "Why are the Browns doing okay?" for the football season you might get a couple answers. Among them would be the Rally Possum.
Well to celebrate the Browns are selling stuffed possums!
Cleveland Browns' pro shop to sell 'Rally Possum' dolls
In case you missed it, a few possums have been discovered over the course of the season. The 'Rally Possum' has become a very popular symbol over the season.
Rally Possum sighting at @FEStadium this morning!!