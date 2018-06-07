The Cleveland Browns Are Going To Be On HBO's "Hard Knocks" And So Can You!

The Cleveland Browns will be the team to watch this year. Literally! HBO is sending their team of men and women to Berea to record and film more than 2,000 hours of football practice, plays and interviews.

'Hard Knocks' follows one team a year. There are a slew of qualifications to be followed: you can't have a new head coach, you need to have not been on in a decade and you haven't made the playoffs in the last two years. As you know, the Browns meet all three of those qualifications!

“Like many, I was reluctant about being the featured team on Hard Knocks but once we sat down and talked about it as an organization, I feel a lot better and understand why the time is right,” GM John Dorsey said.

It makes sense! The Browns have aquired Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward, and old-school favorites Tyrod Taylor, Carlos Hyde and Jarvis Landry will get in the fold.

If you want to be in the series, they're doing auditions on June 11th and 12th. HBO is looking for die-hard fans and regular fans, but mostly just real people! You must be at least 18 years old. The auditions will probably take place at the Berea training grounds. If you're interested, email [email protected] with your full name, location, phone number, height with the email subject 'Hard Knocks'. Additionally you need a paragraph about what kind of fan you are, with 2-3 photos of yourself in Browns Gear. The more gear the better!