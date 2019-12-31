Cleveland Browns Announce 2020 Opponents, New Head Coach Interviews

It's been a wild week for Browns fans. But are you ready for 2020? Cause here are our opponents for the next season:

Here are some of the new Head Coach options:

This time around, the #Browns have interest in and are expected to ask to interview former #Packers coach Mike McCarthy, source said. They did not make it happen last time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels for their head-coaching vacancy, per source. Panthers also expected to request interview. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

From The Aftermath: The #Browns put in a request for #49ers DC Robert Saleh, one of the bright young minds in the NFL leading a top defense. pic.twitter.com/pCIvpjOiFi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview Ravens' OC Greg Roman for their head-coaching vacancy, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

Names to watch for the #Browns opening: #Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski, #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, #Ravens OC Greg Roman, #Saints DC Dennis Allen, among others. Expect it to be a wide-ranging search. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019