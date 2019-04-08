Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett Hosting ‘Puppy Play Date’ at Canine Meadow In Kirtland
Browns doggos at the park? I already love the concept!
April 8, 2019
Garrett and his dog, Gohan, will be at Canine Meadow Dog Park in Kirtland THIS Wednesday at 3 pm!
Puppy play date will be this Wednesday 3pm @ Canine Meadow in Kirtland! I just want to sit back and have a nice dog collab, I won’t be signing any autographs. See you guys then ----— Jurassic Myles-- (@MylesLGarrett) April 7, 2019
Garrett is hoping to host more puppy play dates at different parks going forward.
“I’ll have more of these in different places. I want Gohan to have lots of friends and good experiences, plus I love connecting with everyone." Garret added.