73 Cleveland Bars open late All Star Weekend
MLB All Star weekend
Cleveland!!! July 5th-9th the MLB All Star Weekend will be taking over the city as the best ball players in the world will be coming to our beautiful city. It is going to be one big party, and we got you covered with the 73 bars that will be open till 4 a.m. all weekend long. Under the "major event" special exemption these bars will be allowed to stay open late.
House of Blues Cleveland
Clevelander Bar and Grille
Lago Flats
Harry Buffalo East 4th
Townhall
Barley House
Rebol
Chocolate Bar 9
Tenk Building
Flannery's Pub
Mabel's BBQ
Lola Bistro
Crazy Horse East 13th St.
Parnells At Playhouse
Nano Brew
Bier Markt/Bar Cento
Market Garden Brewery
One in same Permit
Wild Eagle Saloon
Metropolitan at the 9
Jack Cleveland Casino
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club
Renaissance Cleveland
Treehouse
City Tap Cleveland
Whistle & Keg
Wonder Bar
Aloft Cleveland Downtown
Corner Alley
Marriott Hotel
Beerhead Bar and Eatery
Ritz Carlton Hotel
Cleveland Crowne Plaza
Doubletree By Hilton
Hilton Cleveland Downtown
Red the Steakhouse
Diamond Club
Rumor Bar and Lounge
Greenhouse Tavern
Nick's Sports Corner
AJ Rocco
Westin Cleveland Downtown & Patio
The Nauti Mermaid
Moriaritys Pub
Wilberts
Mac's Sports Grill
Velvet Dog
ABC Tavern
XYZ Tavern
Ontario Street Cafe
Rebar
Gateway Bar & Grill
Hyatt Regency Cleveland
Victory Alley
Christie's Cabaret
Johnny's Downtown
Panini's Gateway
Winking Lizard of Gateway
Liquid
Brickstone
Magnolia
FWD Flats
Hilarities Comedy Club
Park Social Lounge
Remember to drink responsibly, and let's show the world what we are all about! Fun times ahead Cleveland!