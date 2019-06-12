73 Cleveland Bars open late All Star Weekend

MLB All Star weekend

June 12, 2019
Cleveland!!! July 5th-9th the MLB All Star Weekend will be taking over the city as the best ball players in the world will be coming to our beautiful city. It is going to be one big party, and we got you covered with the 73 bars that will be open till 4 a.m. all weekend long. Under the "major event" special exemption these bars will be allowed to stay open late. 

House of Blues Cleveland 
Clevelander Bar and Grille 
Lago Flats 
Harry Buffalo East 4th
Townhall 
Barley House 
Rebol 
Chocolate Bar 9 
Tenk Building 
Flannery's Pub 
Mabel's BBQ 
Lola Bistro 
Crazy Horse East 13th St.
Parnells At Playhouse 
Nano Brew 
Bier Markt/Bar Cento
Market Garden Brewery
One in same Permit 
Wild Eagle Saloon 
Metropolitan at the 9 
Jack Cleveland Casino 
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club 
Renaissance Cleveland 
Treehouse 
City Tap Cleveland 
Whistle & Keg 
Wonder Bar 
Aloft Cleveland Downtown 
Corner Alley 
Marriott Hotel 
Beerhead Bar and Eatery 
Ritz Carlton Hotel 
Cleveland Crowne Plaza 
Doubletree By Hilton 
Hilton Cleveland Downtown 
Red the Steakhouse 
Diamond Club 
Rumor Bar and Lounge 
Greenhouse Tavern 
Nick's Sports Corner 
AJ Rocco 
Westin Cleveland Downtown & Patio 
The Nauti Mermaid 
Moriaritys Pub 
Wilberts 
Mac's Sports Grill 
Velvet Dog 
ABC Tavern 
XYZ Tavern 
Ontario Street Cafe 
Rebar 
Gateway Bar & Grill 
Hyatt Regency Cleveland 
Victory Alley 
Christie's Cabaret 
Johnny's Downtown 
Panini's Gateway 
Winking Lizard of Gateway 
Liquid 
Brickstone 
Magnolia 
FWD Flats 
Hilarities Comedy Club 
Park Social Lounge 
 

Remember to drink responsibly, and let's show the world what we are all about! Fun times ahead Cleveland! 

 

