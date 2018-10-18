The Cleveland Art Museum Breaks Membership and Visitor Records This Summer!

Congratulations to the Art Musuem! They've broken attendence and membership records with the Infinity Mirrors and FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art events.

Between July 1st and September 30th the museum brought in 305,692 visitors, the largest summer total in the entire 102 history. The previous record was 290,000 visitors in 1992 with the exhibition "Egypt's Dazzling Sun: Amenhotep III,"

All 50 states and 23 countries were represented. Together the musuem generated 6.9 million dollars, including 2.3 million in memberships.

Earlier this week Destination Cleveland reported a record number of visitors as well:

"Destination Cleveland, the destination marketing and management organization for Cuyahoga County, announced a record-breaking 18.5 million people visited Cuyahoga County in 2017 for business and leisure travel, a 2.3 percent increase over 2016. The region’s rate of visitor growth continues to outpace the U.S. growth rate (1.9 percent in 2017), according to Tourism Economics."