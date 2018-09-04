Cleveland Area Schools Closed For Second Day of Extreme Heat

Parents were notified by phone and social media that schools will once again be closed tomorrow due to the extreme heat. Here's a list of confirmed schools closed, updated as of Tuesday, 11:05pm.

Albion Elementary

All Saints St. John Vianney

Avon Lake City Schools

Bedford City Schools

Benedictine

Berea-Midpark High School

Brooklyn High

Brookpark Memorial Elementary

Brookview Elementary

Buckeye Local Schools-Ash.

CMSD-Benjamin Franklin School

CMSD-Charles A. Mooney

CMSD-Charles W. Eliot

CMSD-Collinwood High School

CMSD-Facing History New Tech

CMSD-Garrett Morgan

CMSD-Iowa-Maple Elementary

CMSD-Louis Agassiz

CMSD-Michael R. White

CMSD - New Tech West

CMSD-Newton D. Baker School of Arts

CMSD-Oliver Hazard Perry

CMSD-Sunbeam

CMSD-Tremont Montessori

CMSD-Valleyview Boys Leadership Academy

CMSD-Warner Girls Leadership Academy

CMSD-Whitney M. Young

CMSD-Willow School

Chippewa Elementary

Cleveland Heights-University Heights (except High School, which will be open)

Columbia Local Schools

Communion of Saints School

Constellation Schools- Eastside Arts Academy

Constellation Schools-Madison Comm. Elementary

Constellation Schools-Old Brooklyn Elementary

Constellation Schools-Parma Community Elementary & Middle

Constellation Schools-Stockyard Comm. Elementary & Middle

Constellation Schools-Westpark Community Elementary & Middle

Constellation Schools-Westside Community School of the Arts

Constellation Schools: Elyria Community Elementary & Middle

Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary & Middle

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle

Constellation Schools: Parma Community High & Middle, Pearl Road Elementary

Copley-Fairlawn City Schools | Copley-Fairlawn MS, Fort Island Primary School, Arrowhead Primary School Closed, Herberich Primary School Closed

Arrowhead Primary School Closed, Herberich Primary School Closed Cornerstone Community School

Corpus Christi Academy

Cuyahoga Falls City Schools

Cuyahoga Heights Local Schools

Dover Elementary

East Preparatory Academy

Edgewood Middle

Ellet High

Elyria Catholic High

Elyria City Schools

Essex ELC

Euclid High

Fairview Park City Schools, Middle & High Schools

Firelands Local Schools

Firestone Park Elementary

Franklin Elem. Massillon

Garfield Heights Middle

Gorrell Elem. Massillon

Heritage Christian - Canton

Highland Drive Elementary

Hilliard Elementary

Hilton Elementary

Holly Lane Elementary

Holy Family-Stow

Holy Family Elementary-Parma

Holy Name High School

Independence Middle

Independence Primary

Kenmore-Garfield High

Kent City Schools (Early Dismissal 2 Hours)

LEAP Program-Garfield Heights, Kent, Rittman

Lakeshore Intergenerational School

Luther Memorial

Lutheran High East

Mater Dei Academy

Mentor Ex. Village Schools

Miller South School - VPA

New Day Academy/222nd Street and Vine Street

Nordonia Hills City Schools: Ledgeview Elem., Lee Eaton Elem., Northfield Elem. Closed

North High-Akron

North Olmsted City Schools (Primary and Intermediate Schools)

North Royalton High

Oberlin City Schools

Our Lady of Angels

Our Lady of the Lake School

Padua Franciscan

Parma City Schools

Pfeiffer Elementary

Positive Ed. Program-Greenview

Ravenna School District (K-8 2-Hour Early Dismissal; Pre-K No PM Classes)

Redeemer Christian School

Riverside Local Schools-Lake

Royal View Elementary

SMART Academy-Cleveland

SUPER Learning Center

Shaker Heights City Schools

South Euclid-Lyndhurst City

Springfield Local-Summit (Pre K-6 Closed; Jr. and High Schools Open)

St. Adalbert-Cleveland

St. Ambrose

St. Angela Merici

St. Anthony of Padua-Parma

St. Barnabas

St. Bridget

St. Charles Borromeo

St. Columbkille

St. Gabriel

St. Ignatius of Antioch Elementary

St. Jerome

St. John Lutheran-Cleveland

St. Joseph-Avon Lake

St. Joseph-Cuyahoga Falls

St. Leo

St. Mark Catholic

St. Mary (Akron)

St. Mary Byzantine (Early Dismissal 2 Hours)

St. Paschal Baylon

St. Patrick-Kent

St. Peter-Lorain

St. Thomas Aquinas School

St. Thomas More

Summit Academy-Akron Secondary, Lorain Elementary, Akron Middle School, Canton Elementary, Painesville

Tallmadge City Schools (K-8)

Valley Vista Elementary

Villa Angela-St. Joseph

Wellington Ex. Village Schools, Westwood Elem.

West Park Lutheran

Whittier Elem. Massillon

Wickliffe City Schools

Willoughby-Eastlake City

Wings Academy

Wishing Well Preschool North Royalton