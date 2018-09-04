Cleveland Area Schools Closed For Second Day of Extreme Heat
We got the list below, stay cool and hydrated!
September 4, 2018
Parents were notified by phone and social media that schools will once again be closed tomorrow due to the extreme heat. Here's a list of confirmed schools closed, updated as of Tuesday, 11:05pm.
- Albion Elementary
- All Saints St. John Vianney
- Avon Lake City Schools
- Bedford City Schools
- Benedictine
- Berea-Midpark High School
- Brooklyn High
- Brookpark Memorial Elementary
- Brookview Elementary
- Buckeye Local Schools-Ash.
- CMSD-Benjamin Franklin School
- CMSD-Charles A. Mooney
- CMSD-Charles W. Eliot
- CMSD-Collinwood High School
- CMSD-Facing History New Tech
- CMSD-Garrett Morgan
- CMSD-Iowa-Maple Elementary
- CMSD-Louis Agassiz
- CMSD-Michael R. White
- CMSD - New Tech West
- CMSD-Newton D. Baker School of Arts
- CMSD-Oliver Hazard Perry
- CMSD-Sunbeam
- CMSD-Tremont Montessori
- CMSD-Valleyview Boys Leadership Academy
- CMSD-Warner Girls Leadership Academy
- CMSD-Whitney M. Young
- CMSD-Willow School
- Chippewa Elementary
- Cleveland Heights-University Heights (except High School, which will be open)
- Columbia Local Schools
- Communion of Saints School
- Constellation Schools- Eastside Arts Academy
- Constellation Schools-Madison Comm. Elementary
- Constellation Schools-Old Brooklyn Elementary
- Constellation Schools-Parma Community Elementary & Middle
- Constellation Schools-Stockyard Comm. Elementary & Middle
- Constellation Schools-Westpark Community Elementary & Middle
- Constellation Schools-Westside Community School of the Arts
- Constellation Schools: Elyria Community Elementary & Middle
- Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary & Middle
- Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle
- Constellation Schools: Parma Community High & Middle, Pearl Road Elementary
- Copley-Fairlawn City Schools | Copley-Fairlawn MS, Fort Island Primary School, Arrowhead Primary School Closed, Herberich Primary School Closed
- Cornerstone Community School
- Corpus Christi Academy
- Cuyahoga Falls City Schools
- Cuyahoga Heights Local Schools
- Dover Elementary
- East Preparatory Academy
- Edgewood Middle
- Ellet High
- Elyria Catholic High
- Elyria City Schools
- Essex ELC
- Euclid High
- Fairview Park City Schools, Middle & High Schools
- Firelands Local Schools
- Firestone Park Elementary
- Franklin Elem. Massillon
- Garfield Heights Middle
- Gorrell Elem. Massillon
- Heritage Christian - Canton
- Highland Drive Elementary
- Hilliard Elementary
- Hilton Elementary
- Holly Lane Elementary
- Holy Family-Stow
- Holy Family Elementary-Parma
- Holy Name High School
- Independence Middle
- Independence Primary
- Kenmore-Garfield High
- Kent City Schools (Early Dismissal 2 Hours)
- LEAP Program-Garfield Heights, Kent, Rittman
- Lakeshore Intergenerational School
- Luther Memorial
- Lutheran High East
- Mater Dei Academy
- Mentor Ex. Village Schools
- Miller South School - VPA
- New Day Academy/222nd Street and Vine Street
- Nordonia Hills City Schools: Ledgeview Elem., Lee Eaton Elem., Northfield Elem. Closed
- North High-Akron
- North Olmsted City Schools (Primary and Intermediate Schools)
- North Royalton High
- Oberlin City Schools
- Our Lady of Angels
- Our Lady of the Lake School
- Padua Franciscan
- Parma City Schools
- Pfeiffer Elementary
- Positive Ed. Program-Greenview
- Ravenna School District (K-8 2-Hour Early Dismissal; Pre-K No PM Classes)
- Redeemer Christian School
- Riverside Local Schools-Lake
- Royal View Elementary
- SMART Academy-Cleveland
- SUPER Learning Center
- Shaker Heights City Schools
- South Euclid-Lyndhurst City
- Springfield Local-Summit (Pre K-6 Closed; Jr. and High Schools Open)
- St. Adalbert-Cleveland
- St. Ambrose
- St. Angela Merici
- St. Anthony of Padua-Parma
- St. Barnabas
- St. Bridget
- St. Charles Borromeo
- St. Columbkille
- St. Gabriel
- St. Ignatius of Antioch Elementary
- St. Jerome
- St. John Lutheran-Cleveland
- St. Joseph-Avon Lake
- St. Joseph-Cuyahoga Falls
- St. Leo
- St. Mark Catholic
- St. Mary (Akron)
- St. Mary Byzantine (Early Dismissal 2 Hours)
- St. Paschal Baylon
- St. Patrick-Kent
- St. Peter-Lorain
- St. Thomas Aquinas School
- St. Thomas More
- Summit Academy-Akron Secondary, Lorain Elementary, Akron Middle School, Canton Elementary, Painesville
- Tallmadge City Schools (K-8)
- Valley Vista Elementary
- Villa Angela-St. Joseph
- Wellington Ex. Village Schools, Westwood Elem.
- West Park Lutheran
- Whittier Elem. Massillon
- Wickliffe City Schools
- Willoughby-Eastlake City
- Wings Academy
- Wishing Well Preschool North Royalton