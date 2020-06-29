Cleveland Aquarium Opens Today To Passholders - General Public Next Week

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium is holding their EXCLUSIVE PASSHOLDER-ONLY REOPENING today!

Here's what you need to know:

The Aquarium will be open 12-4

Visits require advanced, timed reservations

Passholder admission is free, but they can also purchase up to 4 tickets for guests

There are new physical distancing protocols including (but not limited to) reduced capacity, pre-purchase timed ticketing, additional sanitation measures and one-way paths.

Areas where social distancing can’t be achieved will be temporarily closed including some interactives, play areas and animal encounters.

The Stingray Touchpool will be open

All team members will have daily temperature checks and will wear protective facial coverings.

All annual passes are being extended the length of the Aquarium’s closure.