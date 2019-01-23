Deals and Freebies for Cleveland and Northeast Ohio Government and Federal Employees

Airbnb: Ohio federal employees who host an experience or three nights before March 18th can earn up to an additional one hundred and ten dollars.

Akron METRO: Federal employees with valid ID can ride free. Includes Northcoast Express, SCAT and Call-A-Bus.

AT&T and DIRECTV: Revising payment schedules, getting rid of late fees.

Bank of America: The client assistance program at 844-219-0690.

Burntwood Tavern: Burntwood Tavern will have free meals to government employees every Tuesday, lasting through the shutdown.Chase Bank: Waiving/refunding overdraft and monthly service fees at 1-888-356-0023.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: Free entry with ID on Mondays for all federal employees during the shutdown.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History: free admission to government employees with ID

Columbia Gas: Waiving late payment fees and offering extended payment arrangements at 1-800-344-4077

CORUS45: Affected workers and contractors can utilize three free workout classes, valued at $90.

Elements Bistro at Cleveland State: Free entrees for furloughed employees who bring government ID - January 22nd-25th.

Farmers State Bank: No loan fees on a 0% interest line of credit to impacted workers during the shutdown.

Firehouse Sports Bar and Grill: Free meal to furloughed employees and their families with government ID.

Greater Cleveland Food Bank: Free half-gallons of milk through Jan. 30.

Inner Bliss Yoga Studio: Complimentary classes on Wed/Thurs at all three locations, just bring gov. ID

Lago East Bank: Free pasta and meatballs to local federal employees and their families, bring valid government ID.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Free admission and a plus one for furloughed government employees who bring ID or badge.

Skyzone: Government employees and families get a free hour of time at Skyzone in Highland Heights and Westlake from Tuesdays-Thursdays. Offer is good for up to four people, bring ID.

United Way of Lake County: Free milk on Jan. 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

Urban Farmer: Bring valid government ID through January 25th for free lunch from 11am to 3pm.

Wells Fargo: Payment assists occuring from case to case, contact for specifics .

YMCA of Greater Cleveland: Allow access to all federal employees who are current members, halting their private payments and programming fees during the shutdown.