City Dogs Cleveland is at full capacity with over a 100 dogs ready to be adopted.

The adoption fee is $61 bucks which includes microchip, the county license, spray, neuter/basic vaccinations.

City Dogs Cleveland is open from Monday through Saturday from 10 to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 12-2 p.m. The kennel is located at 2690 West 7th Street.