Cinemark Theater Openings On Friday the 21st and 28th
Check out the details below:
August 20, 2020
Movie theaters are slowly opening and Cinemark is staggering their openings. Valley View and North Canton Tinseltown reopened last week. Here's the openings to expect this week and next:
Aug. 21
-Cuyahoga Falls – Cinemark Stoneridge Plaza Movies 16
-North Canton – Cinemark Movie Bistro North Canton
-Strongsville – Cinemark Strongsville at Southpark Mall
Aug. 28
-Alliance – Cinemark Carnation Cinema 5
-Macedonia – Cinemark at Macedonia
-Sandusky – Cinemark Stadium
The theaters will be showing “comeback classic” films, tickets running between $3 and $5. You can also rent out theaters, and read more about that here.