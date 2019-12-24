Christmas Eve Store Hours

For those last minute shoppers!

December 24, 2019
Jen & Tim Show

© Nemanja Mandic | Dreamstime.com

Christmas 102
Jen & Tim Show
  • Christmas Eve store hours:
  • Apple: 10 a.m - 6 p.m., but the Apple Store in Woodmere is open from          10 a.m. - 5 p.m. 
  • Barnes and Noble: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Best Buy: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. 
  • Costco: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • CVS: Hours vary; click here to check your local store hours
  • Dillard's: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Five Below: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Kohl's: Now - 6 p.m. 
  • Macy's: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. 
  • Marshalls: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. 
  • Nordstrom:  8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Nordstrom Rack: 9 a.m. -  5 p.m
  • Old Navy: 7 a.m - 7 p.m.
  • TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Target: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Walgreens: All non-24- hour stores will stay open until midnight, and all 24-hour stores will keep their regular hours.
  • Walmart: Most stores will close at 6 p.m. and remain closed on Christmas Day. 
christmas eve
shopping