Christmas Eve Store Hours
For those last minute shoppers!
December 24, 2019
- Christmas Eve store hours:
- Apple: 10 a.m - 6 p.m., but the Apple Store in Woodmere is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Barnes and Noble: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Best Buy: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- BJ's Wholesale Club: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Costco: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- CVS: Hours vary; click here to check your local store hours
- Dillard's: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Five Below: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Kohl's: Now - 6 p.m.
- Macy's: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Marshalls: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Nordstrom: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Nordstrom Rack: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m
- Old Navy: 7 a.m - 7 p.m.
- TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Target: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Walgreens: All non-24- hour stores will stay open until midnight, and all 24-hour stores will keep their regular hours.
- Walmart: Most stores will close at 6 p.m. and remain closed on Christmas Day.