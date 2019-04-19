Chrissy Metz, From This Is Us, Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show
Her new movie "Breakthrough" is in theaters now!
April 19, 2019
Categories:
So glad we got the scoop, Chrissy Metz is awesome!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
19 Apr
Vroom! A Car Adventure Great Lakes Science Center
19 Apr
I-X Indoor Amusement Park I-X Center
20 Apr
Vroom! A Car Adventure Great Lakes Science Center
20 Apr
I-X Indoor Amusement Park I-X Center
20 Apr
Desiray at Gales Westlake Garden Center Gale’s Westlake Garden Center