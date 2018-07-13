Children Can Ride Free On The RTA Until August 11th

Up to 3 Children Can Ride With A Fare-Paying Adult

July 13, 2018
Adults who pay the fare can take up to three children under the age of twelve with them for free on the RTA system. This promotion, "Kids Ride Free" is only in its second year and already has exceeding last year's numbers. 

You can already get decent savings by taking the RTA, but with these costs, large families can see good savings. The RTA is one of the largest public transportation systems in the entire country.

Here are all the RTA routes!
 

