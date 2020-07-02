Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle and Arby's Top 2020 Restaurant Satisfaction Report

Mmmm can't believe these results!

July 2, 2020
America is the country for fast food, but what is the best joint for a quick bite? 

No shocker that Chick-fil-A comes in 1st place for a sixth year in a row, scoring 84/100, a 2% drop from last year. McDonalds is last on the list with a 70/100. 

Since last year's report, Americans are not as satisfied, down 1.3% to a 78/100.

 

Top Five Fast Food Restaurants

  1. Chick-fil-A
  2. Chipoltle Mexican Grill
  3. Arby’s
  4. Domino’s
  5. Dunkin’

Looking over at full-service restraunts, again, customer satisfaction is down 2.5% which makes the overall average 79/100.

Longhorn Steakhouse leads with an 81, Chili's is at the bottom at 75%. 

 

Top Five Full-Service Restaurants

  1. Longhorn Steakhouse
  2. Texas Roadhouse
  3. Cracker Barrel
  4. Olive Garden
  5. Red Lobster

Here is the full report.

