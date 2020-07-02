Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle and Arby's Top 2020 Restaurant Satisfaction Report
Mmmm can't believe these results!
July 2, 2020
America is the country for fast food, but what is the best joint for a quick bite?
No shocker that Chick-fil-A comes in 1st place for a sixth year in a row, scoring 84/100, a 2% drop from last year. McDonalds is last on the list with a 70/100.
Since last year's report, Americans are not as satisfied, down 1.3% to a 78/100.
Top Five Fast Food Restaurants
- Chick-fil-A
- Chipoltle Mexican Grill
- Arby’s
- Domino’s
- Dunkin’
Looking over at full-service restraunts, again, customer satisfaction is down 2.5% which makes the overall average 79/100.
Longhorn Steakhouse leads with an 81, Chili's is at the bottom at 75%.
Top Five Full-Service Restaurants
- Longhorn Steakhouse
- Texas Roadhouse
- Cracker Barrel
- Olive Garden
- Red Lobster