Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle and Arby's Top 2020 Restaurant Satisfaction Report

America is the country for fast food, but what is the best joint for a quick bite?

No shocker that Chick-fil-A comes in 1st place for a sixth year in a row, scoring 84/100, a 2% drop from last year. McDonalds is last on the list with a 70/100.

Since last year's report, Americans are not as satisfied, down 1.3% to a 78/100.

Top Five Fast Food Restaurants

Chick-fil-A Chipoltle Mexican Grill Arby’s Domino’s Dunkin’

Looking over at full-service restraunts, again, customer satisfaction is down 2.5% which makes the overall average 79/100.

Longhorn Steakhouse leads with an 81, Chili's is at the bottom at 75%.

Top Five Full-Service Restaurants

Longhorn Steakhouse Texas Roadhouse Cracker Barrel Olive Garden Red Lobster

Here is the full report.