Chick-Fil-A Adding Brownie and Mocha Cream Cold Brew To Menu

Chick-Fil-A is adding two sweet treats to the menu: one being a chocolate fudge brownie available year-round and the other being “a seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew beverage will be available at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants for a limited time.”

“We received positive responses when we tested the Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Mocha Cream Cold Brew in select markets last year, and we hope our customers will be as excited as we are to have these sweet treats join our menu nationwide,” said Leslie Neslage, from corporate Chick-fil-A.