Cher Releases "Gimme Gimme Gimme" Ahead of Her Album of ABBA Covers!

It's out now! Listen below to Cher's cover of 'Gimmie Gimmie Gimme (A Man After Midnight)' below:

Video of Cher - GIMME! GIMME! GIMME! (A Man After Midnight) [Official HD Audio>

The album, "Dancing Queen" will be filled with ten ABBA covers and will be dropping on September 28th.

Articled updated on Saturday, 9:54am

Cher is going to be releasing an album of ABBA Covers and she shared a snippet of one of the songs. Check it out below!

What do you think? I can't wait for the album. Check out the version of Fernado she did for the Mamma Mia 2 movie where she played Ruby Sheridan.

Video of Cher, Andy Garcia - Fernando (Audio)

Photo fo Cher by SIPA Press Association