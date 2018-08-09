Cher Releases "Gimme Gimme Gimme" Ahead of Her Album of ABBA Covers!

We just had to CHER this with you!

It's out now! Listen below to Cher's cover of 'Gimmie Gimmie Gimme (A Man After Midnight)' below:

The album, "Dancing Queen" will be filled with ten ABBA covers and will be dropping on September 28th.

 

Articled updated on Saturday, 9:54am

Cher is going to be releasing an album of ABBA Covers and she shared a snippet of one of the songs. Check it out below!

What do you think? I can't wait for the album. Check out the version of Fernado she did for the Mamma Mia 2 movie where she played Ruby Sheridan.

 

 

Photo fo Cher by SIPA Press Association

