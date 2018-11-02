Checking The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - November 2nd 2018 Editio
Some unfortunate closings are coming to Cleveland
November 2, 2018
Both Happy Dog at Case Western and the Tremont Convience Store will be closing this month.
