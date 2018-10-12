Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 12th 2018 Edition!
What's happening around town!?
October 12, 2018
Shuck Yeah! is happening at Alley Cat Oyster Bar tomorrow night! The new La Taqueria is coming in two weeks as well!
