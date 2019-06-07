Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - June 6th Edition
What's going down in the CLE?
June 7, 2019
Categories:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
07 Jun
Boy Band Review at Twinsburg's Rock the Park Perici Amphitheater - Rock the Park
08 Jun
Vroom! A Car Adventure Great Lakes Science Center
08 Jun
Mac Rec Chick-fil-A 5K Run & Walk Longwood Park at the Macedonia Recreation Center
08 Jun
Belmont Day at Northfield Park Northfield Park
08 Jun
LaureLive: Music With A Mission Butler Campus