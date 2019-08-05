Celine Dion Sports New Bowl Cut

Take a look at our girl Celine Dion with her new bowl cut, she's ROCKING it!

Celine is featured in @Harpersbazaarus 2019 Icons issue. See the full story by clicking on the link in the bio. ✨ . Céline parait dans l’édition du mois de septembre du @Harpersbazaarus célébrant les icônes. Pour voir la publication complète cliquez sur le lien dans la bio. ✨ . #BAZAARICONS . Fashion Director: @carineroitfeld Photographer: @mario_sorrenti Makeup: #KanakoTakase Hair: @akkishirakawa