Celebrate Earth Day In Cleveland

Last week, we wrote an article about the small things you can do at the office. But are looking to get more active for Earth Day? There's a few things you can do here in Cleveland!

Get Some Knowledge! The Great Lakes Science Center, the Natural History Museum and the Cleveland Botanical Gardens are perfect for learning about the Earth around us, our history with the earth and the different parts of earth. It's family-friendly and will give you a whole day of adventures.

Super-Hero Bar Crawl: This Saturday, for ten dollars, you can join the 1st Annual Flats East Bank’s Superhero Bar Crawl. All of the money goes to Drink Local, Drink Tap, a Cleveland nonproft dedicated to provide safe water to those in need. Among the locations involved are Magnolia, Coastal Taco, Alley Cat, Thirsty Dago, Lago, Beerhead and more! Here's a great way to benefit the earth and have fun!

Yoga and Beach Clean Up: This Sunday, you can do some yoga and then help clean up Edgewater Beach. It all starts at 9pm!

Young Adults Earth Day Volunteer Project: Join the Cleveland Metroparks team at the Euclid Beach Park and help clean the park, Saturday April 21st at noon.

There's plently more to do in Cleveland for Earth Day! Have a great Earth Day!