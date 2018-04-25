Cedar Point's Hyper-Hybrid Record-Breaking Coaster Makes Its Debut!

We spoke with Scott Short this morning about Cedar Point's new record-breaking coaster. Scott is with the American Coaster Enthusiasts and he shared some exclusive inside scoop about the new ride.

Also, Jen and Tim got to experience the new ride this morning! They will be talking about their own experience tomorrow.

Jen and Tim are in line to ride Steel Vengance @cedarpoint for the first time... do they look nervous?! -- pic.twitter.com/ji9G55E00e — JenandTimShow (@JenandTimShow) April 25, 2018

Listen to our podcast with him below and check out Steel Vengeance HERE.