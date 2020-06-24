Cedar Point VP Tony Clark Talks About "Light Up The Point", Firework Night At Cedar Point

Check out the podcast below!

June 24, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
coronavirus
Jen & Tim Show
Local
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More
Summer of Stars
  •  
  • Guests can donate $20 per car, which will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, OH Go and the Sandusky State Theatre, and park in the main lot for the “best” seats during the display.
  • The parking lot will open at 8 p.m.
  • Tickets are required to be purchased in advance online at cedarpoint.com 
  • There will be no sales at the Cedar Point toll booths.
Tags: 
cedar point
fireworks
4th of july
newsletter

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Amy Edwards from UH Rainbow Talks Latest COVID-19 News, June 25th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tony Clark, VP of Communications for Cedar Point, Talks "Light Up The Point" WDOKFM: On-Demand
"Justice For All" Panel With Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams WDOKFM: On-Demand
UH Rainbow Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Edwards Talks About Her Personal Precautions WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks The Latest In Coronavirus - June 11th 2020 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - June 4th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes