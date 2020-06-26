Cedar Point Drops Announcement Details; CP Shores Not Opening, Not Selling Fast Lane Passes

Take a look at some of the updates coming from Cedar Point:

Cedar Point is scheduled for July 9th opening

Park will be open July 9 - September 7 from 11am-8pm (reduced from 10am-10pm)

Operating hours for Sept/Oct will be announced later

Cedar Point Shores (the waterpark) will not open this summer due to the reduced summer season.

The interactive Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island will not open

Fast Lane passes will not be for sale, but those who have purchased them will be able to use them.

All guests will be required to make a reservation. The reservation system is not up yet.

Sister park Kings Island (which opens on 7/2, opened its reservation system on Tuesday, June 23rd)

CP will open to season pass holders on July 9th and 10th and then the park will be open to pass holders and resort guests from July 11th to July 22nd.

Single-day ticket guests can start to come in on July 23rd.

Single-day tickets are not currently available, although will be at a later date.

All guests and staff will need to wear face masks

No-mask zones called RelaxZones will be located throughout the park

Smoking will be eliminated in the park, there will be a smoking area outside the main gate.