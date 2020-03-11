Cedar Point Offering Free Admission and $20 Ride Passes For "Just for Fun Weekend"

Coming May 2nd and May 3rd

March 11, 2020
Cedar Point is offering free admission during it's Just For Fun Weekend happening on Saturday May 2nd and Sunday May 3rd. 

You can RSVP online to get in for free. Rides aren't free, you have to sign up and pay $20.20 in advance. No tickets will be sold the day of the event. 

It will go on from noon-6pm both days. 

Check out more information at Cedar Point's website.
 

The rides that will be open are:
-Blue Streak
-GateKeeper
-maXair
-Raptor
-Valravn
-Wicked Twister
-WindSeeker
-Kiddy Kingdom
-Planet Snoopy
-Cadillac Cars
-Cedar Downs
-Dodgem
-Matterhorn
-Ocean Motion
-Scrambler
-Sky Ride
-Tiki Twirl
-Troika

