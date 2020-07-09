Cedar Point Now Open To Passholders, Here's What You Need to Know
Have a safe ride!
July 9, 2020
Here's the link to reserve tickets for Cedar Point!
Take a look at some of the updates coming from Cedar Point:
- Cedar Point is scheduled for July 9th opening
- Park will be open July 9 - September 7 from 11am-8pm (reduced from 10am-10pm)
- Operating hours for Sept/Oct will be announced later
- Cedar Point Shores (the waterpark) will not open this summer due to the reduced summer season.
- The interactive Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island will not open
- Fast Lane passes will not be for sale, but those who have purchased them will be able to use them.
- All guests will be required to make a reservation. The reservation system is not up yet.
- Sister park Kings Island (which opens on 7/2, opened its reservation system on Tuesday, June 23rd)
- CP will open to season pass holders on July 9th and 10th and then the park will be open to pass holders and resort guests from July 11th to July 22nd.
- Single-day ticket guests can start to come in on July 23rd.
- Single-day tickets are not currently available, although will be at a later date.
- All guests and staff will need to wear face masks
- No-mask zones called RelaxZones will be located throughout the park
- Smoking will be eliminated in the park, there will be a smoking area outside the main gate.