Cedar Point Hiring For Tricks and Treats Fall Fest

Check out details below:

August 28, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

Cedar Point needs some help for their upcoming Tricks and Treats Fall Fest! It'll be happening Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 12 to Nov. 1. 

“Associate benefits include free housing (for ages 18 and older living more than 30 miles from the park), free meals on Saturdays, gas cards up to $50 for associate carpool drivers, a free crew sweatshirt, free access to the park during time off, in-park discounts, free tickets for family and friends, special associates-only events and more.”

Positions are available in the following departments:

  • Ride operations
  • Event attractions
  • Food and beverage
  • Hotel operations
  • Merchandise
  • Games
  • Park services
  • Security
  • Safety

Jobs start at $9 per hour and will come with a $2 per hour premium pay incentive.

“In addition, a $1 per hour bonus will be applied at the end of the associate’s employment agreement, bringing the total added wage increase to $3 per hour worked during Tricks and Treats Fall Fest," park officials added.

Interested? You can apply at cedarpoint.com/jobs or by texting “FUN” to 97211. Interviews and job offers will be done virtually.

Tags: 
cedar point
hiring

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen Talks To A Student About Their In-School Experience WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About How Long We Will Be Wearing Masks, False Positives WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks DeWine's Sports Decree And More WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards from UH Rainbows Talks COVID-19 and Sporting Events WDOKFM: On-Demand
Toohey Trumps Toohey! Jen vs. Joe, August 7th 2020 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mama Toohey Calls In Regarding Toohey Trumps Toohey WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes