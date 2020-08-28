Cedar Point Hiring For Tricks and Treats Fall Fest

Cedar Point needs some help for their upcoming Tricks and Treats Fall Fest! It'll be happening Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 12 to Nov. 1.

“Associate benefits include free housing (for ages 18 and older living more than 30 miles from the park), free meals on Saturdays, gas cards up to $50 for associate carpool drivers, a free crew sweatshirt, free access to the park during time off, in-park discounts, free tickets for family and friends, special associates-only events and more.”

Positions are available in the following departments:

Ride operations

Event attractions

Food and beverage

Hotel operations

Merchandise

Games

Park services

Security

Safety

Jobs start at $9 per hour and will come with a $2 per hour premium pay incentive.

“In addition, a $1 per hour bonus will be applied at the end of the associate’s employment agreement, bringing the total added wage increase to $3 per hour worked during Tricks and Treats Fall Fest," park officials added.

Interested? You can apply at cedarpoint.com/jobs or by texting “FUN” to 97211. Interviews and job offers will be done virtually.