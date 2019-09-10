Golden Ticket Awards 2019: Cedar Point Ranked #3 Park; Millennium Force, Steel Vengeance #2, #3 Steel Rides
Great job Cedar Point!
September 10, 2019
Cedar Point slides to #3 amusement park in the world, falling below Dollywood in the 2019 Golden Ticket Awards. This is the first time Cedar Point has gone to #3 since 1998.
Cedar Point ranked #1 from 1998 until 2013 before being overtaken by Europa Park in Rust, Germany, which has been #1 since 2014.
- #1 Europa-Park: Rust, Germany
- #2 Dollywood: Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
- #3 Cedar Point: Sandusky, Ohio
- #4 Disneyland: Anaheim, Calif.
- #5 Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Williamsburg, Va.
Cedar Point also had five of its rides ranked among the top 25 steel roller coasters:
- #2 Millennium Force
- #3 Steel Vengeance
- #13 Maverick
- #18: Magnum XL-200
- #21: Top Thrill Dragster
- The #1 roller spot was earned by Fury 325 at Carowinds in Charlotte, N.C.