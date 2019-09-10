Golden Ticket Awards 2019: Cedar Point Ranked #3 Park; Millennium Force, Steel Vengeance #2, #3 Steel Rides

Cedar Point slides to #3 amusement park in the world, falling below Dollywood in the 2019 Golden Ticket Awards. This is the first time Cedar Point has gone to #3 since 1998.

Cedar Point ranked #1 from 1998 until 2013 before being overtaken by Europa Park in Rust, Germany, which has been #1 since 2014.

#1 Europa-Park: Rust, Germany

#2 Dollywood: Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

#3 Cedar Point: Sandusky, Ohio

#4 Disneyland: Anaheim, Calif.

#5 Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Williamsburg, Va.

Cedar Point also had five of its rides ranked among the top 25 steel roller coasters: